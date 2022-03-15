Hover to Zoom
Celestial Seasonings Decaf Green Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007073407035
Purchase Options
Product Details
Green tea leaves are quickly dried after the harvest to preserve their vibrant color and naturally occurring flavonoid antioxidants. This decaf green tea is complemented by an infusion of decaf white tea for a smoother cup. Plus, we've added antioxidant Vitamin C to support your everyday wellness.
Celestial Seasonings Blendmaster
- 100% Natural Teas
- Natural Antioxidant
- With White Tea For Smooth Taste
- Excellent Antioxidant Source
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C12mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Decaffeinated Green Tea, Decaffeinated White Tea, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More