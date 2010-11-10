Hover to Zoom
Celestial Seasonings Decaf Mint Green Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007073407045
Purchase Options
Product Details
In this invigorating blend, the finest Pacific Northwest-grown spearmint and peppermint leaves provide a whistling cool balance to our smooth fusion of authentic decaf greed tea and delicate, decaffeinated Bai Mu Dan white tea -- one of the rarest and youngest of teas.
- Decaf Green with Peppermint and Spearmint
- Excellent Antioxidant Source 20% DV Vitamin C Per Serving
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Decaffeinated Green Tea, Decaffeinated White Tea, Spearmint, Peppermint, Natural Mint Flavor and Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More