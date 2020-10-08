Celestial Seasonings Energy Black Tea Bags
Product Details
Our Energy Black Tea is full of flavor and caffeine. With as much caffeine as a cup of coffee, this blend offers an extra boost of energy—perfect for getting you out of bed in the morning, or getting you out of a mid-afternoon slump. Its sweet vanilla flavor profile makes this Black Tea equally as delicious as it is energizing. Some days you need a little extra caffeine to get you going, but coffee isn't what you're craving. That's when our Energy Teas come in.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
BLACK TEA, NATURAL VANILLA FLAVOR WITH OTHER NATURAL FLAVORS AND TEA EXTRACT.
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.