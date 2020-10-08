Celestial Seasonings Energy Black Tea Bags Perspective: front
Celestial Seasonings Energy Black Tea Bags
Celestial Seasonings Energy Black Tea Bags
Celestial Seasonings Energy Black Tea Bags
Celestial Seasonings Energy Black Tea Bags
Celestial Seasonings Energy Black Tea Bags
Celestial Seasonings Energy Black Tea Bags

12 ctUPC: 0007073454479
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

Our Energy Black Tea is full of flavor and caffeine. With as much caffeine as a cup of coffee, this blend offers an extra boost of energy—perfect for getting you out of bed in the morning, or getting you out of a mid-afternoon slump. Its sweet vanilla flavor profile makes this Black Tea equally as delicious as it is energizing. Some days you need a little extra caffeine to get you going, but coffee isn't what you're craving. That's when our Energy Teas come in.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
12.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 Tea Bag
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g0%
Protein0g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
BLACK TEA, NATURAL VANILLA FLAVOR WITH OTHER NATURAL FLAVORS AND TEA EXTRACT.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

