Our Energy Black Tea is full of flavor and caffeine. With as much caffeine as a cup of coffee, this blend offers an extra boost of energy—perfect for getting you out of bed in the morning, or getting you out of a mid-afternoon slump. Its sweet vanilla flavor profile makes this Black Tea equally as delicious as it is energizing. Some days you need a little extra caffeine to get you going, but coffee isn't what you're craving. That's when our Energy Teas come in.