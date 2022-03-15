Hover to Zoom
Celestial Seasonings Fireside Vanilla Spice Herbal Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007073453622
Product Details
The warmth this tea brings comes from the perfect balance of cinnamon and natural vanilla flavor, plus a kick of ginger and cardamom. The sweet spiciness evokes an aroma and taste of pure coziness.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Cinnamon , Ginger , Licorice Root , Cardamom and Natural Vanilla Flavor , with : Other Natural Flavors .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
