Celestial Seasonings Herbal Fruit Tea Sampler Tea Bags
18 ctUPC: 0007073405500
Our lively fruit tea collection includes five of our most beloved teas brimming with fruit flavor.
- 100% Natural
- 5 Flavors
- Herbal Tea Caffeine Free
- Raspberry Zinger / Country Peach Passion / Black Cherry Berry / Cranberry Apple Zinger / Tangerine Orange Zinger
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Raspberry Zinger: Hibiscus, Rosehips, Roasted Chicory, Orange Peel, Blackberry Leaves, Natural Raspberry Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Raspberries and Raspberry Leaves
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
