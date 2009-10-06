Celestial Seasonings Herbal Fruit Tea Sampler Tea Bags Perspective: front
Celestial Seasonings Herbal Fruit Tea Sampler Tea Bags Perspective: back
Celestial Seasonings Herbal Fruit Tea Sampler Tea Bags Perspective: left
Celestial Seasonings Herbal Fruit Tea Sampler Tea Bags Perspective: right
Celestial Seasonings Herbal Fruit Tea Sampler Tea Bags Perspective: bottom
Celestial Seasonings Herbal Fruit Tea Sampler Tea Bags

18 ctUPC: 0007073405500
Located in AISLE 11

Our lively fruit tea collection includes five of our most beloved teas brimming with fruit flavor.

  • 100% Natural
  • 5 Flavors
  • Herbal Tea Caffeine Free
  • Raspberry Zinger / Country Peach Passion / Black Cherry Berry / Cranberry Apple Zinger / Tangerine Orange Zinger

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Raspberry Zinger: Hibiscus, Rosehips, Roasted Chicory, Orange Peel, Blackberry Leaves, Natural Raspberry Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Raspberries and Raspberry Leaves

Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.