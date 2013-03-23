Celestial Seasonings Herbal Tea Bag Sampler
Product Details
With five beloved herbal blends in one box, this sampler provides rejuvenation and calm when you need them most. Wake up with tangy Lemon Zinger, find afternoon comfort in Chamomile or Peppermint, and wind down with soothing Sleepytime—our Herbal Tea Sampler helps you recharge and relax all day long!
Our herbal tea collection brings together five of our most comforting teas:
- Chamomile
- Lemon Zinger
- Peppermint
- Honey Vanilla Chamomile
- Sleepytime®
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chamomile: Chamomile.Lemon Zinger: Hibiscus, Rose Hips, Roasted Chicory, Orange Peel, Lemongrass, Lemon Peel and Whole Dried Lemon, Natural Lemon Flavor With Other Natural Flavors and Citric and.Peppermint: Peppermint.Sleepytime: Chamomile, Spearmint, Lemongrass, Tilia Flowers, Blackberry Leaves, Orange Blossoms, Hawthorn and Rosebuds.Honey Vanilla Chamomile: Chamomile, Orange Peel, Natural Honey Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Licorice, Roasted Chicory, Lemongrass
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More