Celestial Seasonings Herbal Tea Bag Sampler

18 ctUPC: 0007073405243
With five beloved herbal blends in one box, this sampler provides rejuvenation and calm when you need them most. Wake up with tangy Lemon Zinger, find afternoon comfort in Chamomile or Peppermint, and wind down with soothing Sleepytime—our Herbal Tea Sampler helps you recharge and relax all day long!

Our herbal tea collection brings together five of our most comforting teas:

  • Chamomile
  • Lemon Zinger
  • Peppermint
  • Honey Vanilla Chamomile
  • Sleepytime®

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Chamomile: Chamomile.Lemon Zinger: Hibiscus, Rose Hips, Roasted Chicory, Orange Peel, Lemongrass, Lemon Peel and Whole Dried Lemon, Natural Lemon Flavor With Other Natural Flavors and Citric and.Peppermint: Peppermint.Sleepytime: Chamomile, Spearmint, Lemongrass, Tilia Flowers, Blackberry Leaves, Orange Blossoms, Hawthorn and Rosebuds.Honey Vanilla Chamomile: Chamomile, Orange Peel, Natural Honey Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Licorice, Roasted Chicory, Lemongrass

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

