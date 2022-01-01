Celestial Seasonings Herbal Tea, Watermelon Lime Zinger Is A Uniquely Flavored, Naturally Caffeine Free Tea. It Is A Soothing Herbal Tea With Hibiscus, Rosehips, Orange Peel, Natural Watermelon And Lime, Divine When Served Warm And Pure Summertime When Served Over Ice. You'Ll Love It Either Way. This Tea Is Gluten-Free And Kosher. It Does Not Contain Artificial Colors, Flavors Or Preservatives. Each Box Contains 20 Teabags. See Nutrition Facts Panel For Allergens. This Is A Rich, Luxurious Tea. You'Ll Love The Aroma As Much As The Flavor.