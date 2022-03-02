Hover to Zoom
Celestial Seasonings® Jammin' Lemon Ginger Tea
20 ctUPC: 0007073452333
Product Details
This calming and uplifting blend combines ginger — a potent botanical treasured for its spicy flavor and reputation as a digestive aid — with a bright lemon aroma and taste from lemongrass, lemon verbena and natural lemon flavor.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Ginger , Lemongrass , Lemon Verbena , Natural Lemon Flavor , and Natural Ginger Flavor , with : Other Natural Flavors ( Soy Lecithin ) , Rosehips , Roasted Chicory and Citric Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
