Celestial Seasonings® Morning Thunder Black Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007073407015
Product Details
This blend's savory, earthy flavor comes from a blend of rich black tea and roasted mate, a traditional South American botanical that rejuvenates without the jitters associated with coffee. It just might be your new morning cup.
- A Charging Blend of Black Tea and Toasted Mate
- Contains Caffeine
- Non GMO Project Verified
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Roasted Mate and Black Tea
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More