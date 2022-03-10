Hover to Zoom
Celestial Seasonings Peppermint Herbal Tea Bags
40 ctUPC: 0007073400403
Product Details
The aromatic Oregon- and Washington-grown peppermint we've selected tastes so fresh and delicious that it requires no accompaniment — it's simply the only ingredient here.
- Non-GMO Verified
- Caffeine Free
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peppermint
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
