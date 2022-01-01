Celestial Seasonings Herbal Tea, Sleepytime Detox is a uniquely flavored, naturally caffeine free tea. It is the original bedtime tea, a soothing herbal tea to help you wind down the day and prepare for bed, with aloe, green rooibos, and dandelion root, and the classic Sleepytime blend of chamomile, spearmint, and other soothing herbs. The aloe, green rooibos, and dandelion root gently encourage the body to naturally detox. This restorative tea is gluten-free and kosher. It does not contain artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Each box contains 20 teabags. See nutrition facts panel for allergens. This is a rich, luxurious tea. You'll love the aroma as much as the flavor as it prepares you for sleep.