Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Celestial Seasonings SleepyTime Detox Wellness Tea Bags 20 Count
1.2 ozUPC: 0007073453849
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
This restorative tea starts with our Classic Sleepytime blend of chamomile, spearmint and other soothing herbs. We then add aloe, green rooibos and dandelion root to gently encourage the body’s natural process of detoxing.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag
Amount per serving
Calories2.4
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0.01g0.05%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.012g
Monounsaturated Fat0.002g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium2.4mg0.1%
Total Carbohydrate0.47g0.17%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium4.74mg0%
Copper0.04mg4%
Iron0.19mg2%
Magnesium2.37mg0%
Manganese0.1mg4%
Niacin0mg0%
Phosphorus0mg0%
Potassium21.33mg0%
Riboflavin0.009mg0%
Thiamin0.02mg2%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K0mcg0%
Zinc0.095mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Spearmint, Natural Aloe Vera Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Tilia Flowers
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More