Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Peach Herbal Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007073452226
This calming herbal tea combines the flavor of ripe yellow peaches with our soothing Sleepytime® blend of herbs and botanicals, including chamomile, spearmint, lemongrass and more. Wind down your day with Sleepytime.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chamomile , Lemongrass , Spearmint , Tilia Flowers , Natural Peach Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Hawthorn , Blackberry Leaves , Orange Blossoms and Rosebuds .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More