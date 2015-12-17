When the seasons change, minor throat irritations are all too common. Steep yourself in soothing goodness with Sleepytime Throat Tamer. This special blend features all of the calming and relaxing qualities of Sleepytime®, including aromatic spearmint from the Pacific Northwest and soothing Egyptian chamomile. Sleepytime Throat Tamer adds licorice root and slippery elm bark to coat the throat and help alleviate seasonal discomfort, while the rejuvenating infusion of lemongrass and ginger provides a comforting aroma and flavor. You'll feel soothing relief from the very first sip.