Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Throat Tamer Tea Perspective: front
Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Throat Tamer Tea Perspective: back
Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Throat Tamer Tea Perspective: left
Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Throat Tamer Tea Perspective: right
Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Throat Tamer Tea Perspective: top
Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Throat Tamer Tea Perspective: bottom
Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Throat Tamer Tea

20 ctUPC: 0007073451370
Product Details

When the seasons change, minor throat irritations are all too common. Steep yourself in soothing goodness with Sleepytime Throat Tamer. This special blend features all of the calming and relaxing qualities of Sleepytime®, including aromatic spearmint from the Pacific Northwest and soothing Egyptian chamomile. Sleepytime Throat Tamer adds licorice root and slippery elm bark to coat the throat and help alleviate seasonal discomfort, while the rejuvenating infusion of lemongrass and ginger provides a comforting aroma and flavor. You'll feel soothing relief from the very first sip.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
20.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Spearmint , Lemons Grass West Indian , and , Flavors Natural Lemons , and , Flavors Ginger , with , Other , Flavors Natural ( Contains , Soy Lecithin )

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

