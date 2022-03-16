Hover to Zoom
Celestial Seasonings® Sweetened with Lemon Cold Brew Iced Tea
18 ctUPC: 0007073454597
Cool Brew Iced Teas are refreshing blends of juicy fruit flavors with delicious herbs and teas. Best of all, they brew in cold water in just five minutes – no boiling required.
Kosher
Non GMO
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
: Black Tea and Tea Extract , True Lemon ( Citric Acid , Organic Cane Syrup , Lemon Oil , Ascorbic Acid , Lemon Juice , Honey Granules ( Cane Sugar , Honey ) , Natural Lemon Flavor with Other Natural Flavors , Citric Acid and Stevia Extract .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More