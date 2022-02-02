Celestial Seasonings Herbal Tea, Vermont Maple Ginger Is A Uniquely Flavored, Naturally Caffeine Free Tea. It Is Blended With Ginger, Cinnamon, Natural Maple Flavor And Maple Sugar. Together These Create A Taste You Will Savor. This Tea Is Deliciously Complex, The Real Vermont Maple Sugar Paired With Lively, Earthy Ginger, Which Offers The Perfect Balance Of Sweet And Spice. What A Delightful Way To Start Your Morning. Gluten-Free And Kosher, This Tea Does Not Contain Artificial Colors, Flavors Or Preservatives. Each Box Contains 20 Teabags. See Nutrition Facts Panel For Allergens. You'Ll Love The Aroma As Much As The Flavor In This Rich, Luxurious Tea.