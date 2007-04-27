Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Celestial Seasonings Tension Tamer Herbal Tea
20 ctUPC: 0007073405334
Purchase Options
Product Details
This blend begins with eleuthero, an ancient herb believed to impart a sense of calm. We've added peppermint, ginger, and lemongrass to create an uplifting and balanced tea.
- Relaxing and Rejuvenating Eleuthero Plus Mint and Lemongrass
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Eleuthero, Peppermint, Cinnamon, Ginger, Chamomile, Lemongrass, Licorice, Catnip, Tilia Flowers, Natural Lemon Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Hops, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6) and Cyanocobalamin (Vitamin B12).
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More