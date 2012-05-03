Celestial Seasonings Tropical Fruit Cool Brew Iced Herbal Tea Bags
Product Details
A perfectly brewed glass of iced tea is only five minutes away. Enjoy this caffeine free blend of tropical flavors like pineapple, hibiscus and orange with smooth and mellow rooibos. Brew one glass at a time with the convenience of brewing in cold water—no boiling required! This iced tea will bring refreshment to any moment.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Hibiscus , Honeybush , Rooibos , Rosehips , Oranges Peel , Flavors Natural ( Contains , Soy Lecithin ) , Chicory Roasted , Citric Acid , Lemons Peel
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
