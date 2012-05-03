Celestial Seasonings Tropical Fruit Cool Brew Iced Herbal Tea Bags Perspective: front
Celestial Seasonings Tropical Fruit Cool Brew Iced Herbal Tea Bags
Celestial Seasonings Tropical Fruit Cool Brew Iced Herbal Tea Bags
Celestial Seasonings Tropical Fruit Cool Brew Iced Herbal Tea Bags

40 ctUPC: 0007073451364
A perfectly brewed glass of iced tea is only five minutes away. Enjoy this caffeine free blend of tropical flavors like pineapple, hibiscus and orange with smooth and mellow rooibos. Brew one glass at a time with the convenience of brewing in cold water—no boiling required! This iced tea will bring refreshment to any moment.

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Hibiscus , Honeybush , Rooibos , Rosehips , Oranges Peel , Flavors Natural ( Contains , Soy Lecithin ) , Chicory Roasted , Citric Acid , Lemons Peel

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

