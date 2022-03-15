Hover to Zoom
Celestial Seasonings True Blueberry Herbal Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007073407075
Product Details
Often described as simply tasting blue, this tea has an intense wild blueberry flavor with subtle overtones of purple grapes.
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Hibiscus, Rose Hips, Orange Peel, Natural Blueberry Flavor With Other Natural Flavors, Blackberry Leaves, Wild Blueberries, Blueberry Leaves
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
