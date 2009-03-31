Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Celestial Seasonings Wild Berry Zinger Herbal Tea Bags
20 ctUPC: 0007073405335
Purchase Options
Product Details
A luscious berry blend with the zing of tart, ruby-red hibiscus , this wonderfully balanced brew has layer after layer of juicy berry flavor. Great hot or iced.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Hibiscus, Rose Hips, Roasted Chicory, Orange Peel, Blackberry Leaves, Natural Flavors of Black Raspberries, Strawberries, Blueberries, Red Raspberries, Cranberries, Cherries With Other Natural Flavors and Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Seed Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More