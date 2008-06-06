Hover to Zoom
Celestial Tangerine Orange Zinger Herbal Tea Bags 20 Count
1.7 ozUPC: 0007073405318
Product Details
In this effervescent blend, the flavors of tangerines, oranges and a hint of passionfruit mingle with sweet-tart hibiscus. Delightfully soothing when hot and especially refreshing over ice.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tea bag (2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Hibiscus, Rose Hips, Blackberry Leaves, Orange Peel, Natural Tangerine Flavor With Other Natural Flavors and Hawthorn
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.