Cell Block Shackled Red Blend Perspective: front
Cell Block Shackled Red Blend Perspective: back
Cell Block Shackled Red Blend Perspective: left
Cell Block Shackled Red Blend Perspective: right
Cell Block Shackled Red Blend Perspective: top
Cell Block Shackled Red Blend Perspective: bottom
Cell Block Shackled Red Blend

750 mLUPC: 0083972800765
Located in AISLE 3

Cell Block wines captivate with their dark and brooding personalities – slightly edgy and mysterious yet with an unexpected elegance. Home to a diverse array of microclimates and soil types, Sonoma County has something for every wine lover. This bold red wine is a Zinfandel grown on US soil with notes of black fruit.

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Grapes produced in California
  • Perfect addition to beef, lamb, or poultry
  • Award-winning wine