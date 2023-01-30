Cell Block wines captivate with their dark and brooding personalities – slightly edgy and mysterious yet with an unexpected elegance. Home to a diverse array of microclimates and soil types, Sonoma County has something for every wine lover. This bold red wine is a Zinfandel grown on US soil with notes of black fruit.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in California

Perfect addition to beef, lamb, or poultry

Award-winning wine