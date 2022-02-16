Cellucor C4® Cherry Limeade Pre-Workout Dietary Supplement
Product Details
Explosive energy, heightened focus and an overwhelming urge to tackle any challenge...that’s the C4 experience. Millions of people—ranging from beginners all the way up to the elite competitors, have relied on C4 pre-workout to help them turn their ambitions into achievements.
C4 Original lives up to its solid reputation with a classic formula for advanced energy, endurance, focus and pumps! But with a new bottle design and more delicious flavor options for you to choose from, you’ll feel like it’s your very first time experiencing the C4 pre-workout you know and love.
Whether you’re just starting a fitness journey or you’re striving to reach that next level, C4 Original will help you unlock your full potential.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Carnosyn Beta-alanine , Creatine Nitrate ( No3-t ) , Arginine Alpha Ketoglutarate , Explosive Energy Blend : N-acetyl-l-tyrosine , Caffeine Anhydrous , Velvet Bean ( Mucuna Pruriens ) Seed Extract ( Standardized For L-dopa ) , Theacrine ( As Teacrine ) , Other Ingredients : Malic Acid , Natural Flavors , Citric Acid , Silicon Dioxide , Sucralose , Calcium Silicate , Acesulfame Potassium , Red #40 .
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More