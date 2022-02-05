Cellucor C4 Sport Fruit Punch Pre-Workout Powder Supplement
Product Details
C4 Sport supports explosive energy, performance, and endurance for workouts of all stripes and trainees of all types. The sugar-free, NSF Certified for Sport® formula is trusted by competitive athletes, contains 135mg caffeine, and forms the base of our 1-2-3 Sport Series System.
- NSF-Certified for Sport®
- Micronized Creatine Monohydrate
- CarnoSyn® Beta-Alanine
- 135mg of Caffeine Per Serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Other Ingredients: Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Polydextrose, Calcium Silicate, Silicon Dioxide, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Fd&C Red #40
Allergen Info
Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
