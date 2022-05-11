CELSIUS is a Fitness Drink which has been clinically proven to accelerate metabolism and burn calories & body fat while providing healthy energy. Available in both sparkling and non-carbonated flavors, CELSIUS is an ideal pre-workout drink and also serves as a refreshing alternative to coffee and other caffeinated drinks. CELSIUS is the perfect addition to an active lifestyle and has no artificial preservatives or flavors, no aspartame, or high fructose corn syrup and is very low in sodium.