Celsius Live Fit Orange Pre-Workout Formula Packets

14 ct / 2.5 ozUPC: 0088939208802
Product Details

Celsius proprietary MetaPlus® formula including green tea with EGCG, ginger and guarana seed turns on thermogenesis, a process that boosts your body's metabolic rate.*

Drinking Celsius® prior to fitness activities is proven to energize, accelerate metabolism, burn body fat and calories.*

  • No High Fructose Corn Syrup
  • No Aspartame
  • No Preservatives
  • No Artificial Colors or Flavors
  • 100% of 7 Essential Vitamins

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
14.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Citric Acid , Natural Flavor , Sodium Bicarbonate , Sucralose , Erythritol , Annatto and Silicon Dioxide , Metaplus : Taurine , Guarana Extract ( Seed ) , Green Tea Leaf Extract ( Leaf ) Standardized To 10% , EGCG , Caffeine ( Caffeine Anhydrous ) , Glucuronolactone , Ginger Extract ( Root )

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
