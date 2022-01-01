Celsius Live Fit Orange Pre-Workout Formula Packets
Product Details
Celsius proprietary MetaPlus® formula including green tea with EGCG, ginger and guarana seed turns on thermogenesis, a process that boosts your body's metabolic rate.*
Drinking Celsius® prior to fitness activities is proven to energize, accelerate metabolism, burn body fat and calories.*
- No High Fructose Corn Syrup
- No Aspartame
- No Preservatives
- No Artificial Colors or Flavors
- 100% of 7 Essential Vitamins
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Citric Acid , Natural Flavor , Sodium Bicarbonate , Sucralose , Erythritol , Annatto and Silicon Dioxide , Metaplus : Taurine , Guarana Extract ( Seed ) , Green Tea Leaf Extract ( Leaf ) Standardized To 10% , EGCG , Caffeine ( Caffeine Anhydrous ) , Glucuronolactone , Ginger Extract ( Root )
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More