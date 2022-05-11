CELSIUS. Live Fit. A uniquely blended formula with essential energy and key vitamins make CELSIUS an ideal pre-workout energy drink. It’s low in sodium and contains zero sugar, no aspartame, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. CELSIUS energy drinks are also Certified Vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO. Its proprietary formula contains green tea extract and EGCG. It also includes guarana seed extract, ginger root for flavor and digestion, vitamin C to support your immune system, vitamin B for energy production, and chromium to help control hunger.

Essential Energy

No Sugar

No Preservatives

No Artificial Flavors or Colors

7 Essential Vitamins