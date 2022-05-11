Celsius® Peach Mango Green Tea Dietary Supplement Energy Drink
Product Details
CELSIUS. Live Fit. A uniquely blended formula with essential energy and key vitamins make CELSIUS an ideal pre-workout energy drink. It’s low in sodium and contains zero sugar, no aspartame, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. CELSIUS energy drinks are also Certified Vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO. Its proprietary formula contains green tea extract and EGCG. It also includes guarana seed extract, ginger root for flavor and digestion, vitamin C to support your immune system, vitamin B for energy production, and chromium to help control hunger.
- Essential Energy
- No Sugar
- No Preservatives
- No Artificial Flavors or Colors
- 7 Essential Vitamins
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filter Water, Citric Acid, Sucralose, Vegetable Juice For Color, Natural Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More