Celsius® Sparkling Fuji Apple Pear Dietary Supplement Energy Drink

12 fl ozUPC: 0088939201017
CELSIUS. Live Fit. A uniquely blended formula with healthy energy and key vitamins make CELSIUS an ideal pre-workout drink. It’s low in sodium and contains zero sugar, no aspartame, and no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. CELSIUS energy drinks are also Certified Vegan, Kosher, and non-GMO. Its proprietary formula contains green tea extract and EGCG. It also includes guarana seed extract, ginger root for flavor and digestion, vitamin C to support your immune system, vitamin B for energy production, and chromium to help control hunger. Boost your energy and enjoy the delicious combination of Fuji apple and pear with CELSIUS Sparkling Fuji Apple Pear Fitness Drink! It’s carbonated and has the perfect balance of flavor and energy that serves as an awesome pick-me-up for active lifestyles.

  • Essential
  • No Sugar
  • No Preservatives
  • No Artificial Flavors or Colors
  • 7 Essential Vitamins

Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12fl oz (355 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Biotin300mcg1000%
Calcium50mg4%
Chromium50mcg140%
Niacin20mg130%
Riboflavin1.7mg130%
Vitamin C60mg70%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Other Ingredients: Carbonated Filtered Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Sucralose, Beta-carotene For Color, Malic Acid

Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

