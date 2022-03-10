Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Cento Organic Whole Peeled Tomatoes
28 OZUPC: 0007079640013
Purchase Options
Product Details
In keeping with Cento's finest tradition of providing consistent, premium quality foods, Cento has extended it's line to include organically grown tomatoes.
The official seal of the Suolo e Salute s.r.l. on each can, guarantees Cento Organic Tomatoes are grown naturally and chemical free.
- In Juice With Basil Leaf
- USDA Certified Organic
- Product of Italy
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
7.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories25
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9%
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar3g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes Organic , Tomatoes Juice Organic , Salt Sea , Calcium Chloride , Citric Acid , Basil Organic
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More