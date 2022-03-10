Hover to Zoom
Cento® Tuna in Olive Oil
5 ozUPC: 0007079670051
Product Details
- Dolphin safe
- In olive oil
- Salt added
- Solid pack light tuna
- Wild caught in the indian ocean
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1can drained (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories210
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1.5g
Monounsaturated Fat7g
Cholesterol55mg18.33%
Sodium690mg30%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein30g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium376mg8%
Vitamin D2mcg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Light Tuna, Olive Oil, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
