Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1can drained (113 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 210

% Daily value*

Total Fat 11g 14.1% Saturated Fat 1.5g 7.5% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 1.5g Monounsaturated Fat 7g

Cholesterol 55mg 18.33%

Sodium 690mg 30%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0g

Protein 30g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 1.1mg 6%

Potassium 376mg 8%

Vitamin D 2mcg 10%