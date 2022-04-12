Hover to Zoom
Certain Dri® Extra Strength Solid Antiperspirant
1.7 ozUPC: 0088947671617
- Clinical strengthantiperspirant + deodorant with 25% Aluminum Sesquichlorohydrate in solid form
- Extra effective protection against odor and perspiration that may be gentler on skin
- Usage instrusctions: apply at night to completely dry underarms—can be reapplied in the morning for an extra layer of freshness and protection
- Certifiedcruelty free by PETA