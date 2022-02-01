Cesar® Grilled Chicken Flavor Classic Loaf in Sauce Wet Dog Food Perspective: front
Cesar® Grilled Chicken Flavor Classic Loaf in Sauce Wet Dog Food
Cesar® Grilled Chicken Flavor Classic Loaf in Sauce Wet Dog Food Perspective: left
Cesar® Grilled Chicken Flavor Classic Loaf in Sauce Wet Dog Food Perspective: right
Cesar® Grilled Chicken Flavor Classic Loaf in Sauce Wet Dog Food Perspective: top
Cesar® Grilled Chicken Flavor Classic Loaf in Sauce Wet Dog Food Perspective: bottom
Cesar® Grilled Chicken Flavor Classic Loaf in Sauce Wet Dog Food

3.5 ozUPC: 0002310002452
Classic loaf in sauce, nutritious dog food. Complete with vitamins and minerals to keep dogs of all sizes healthy. Appealing flavors and textures. Convenient trays feature easy peel-away freshness seals. 3.5-ounce tray.

  • Type: Adult
  • Flavor: Grilled Chicken

