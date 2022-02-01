Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
Cesar® Grilled Chicken Flavor Classic Loaf in Sauce Wet Dog Food
3.5 ozUPC: 0002310002452
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Classic loaf in sauce, nutritious dog food. Complete with vitamins and minerals to keep dogs of all sizes healthy. Appealing flavors and textures. Convenient trays feature easy peel-away freshness seals. 3.5-ounce tray.
- Type: Adult
- Flavor: Grilled Chicken