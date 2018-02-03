Hover to Zoom
Cesar® Simply Crafted Chicken Carrots & Green Beans Wet Dog Food
1.3 ozUPC: 0002310012286
Product Details
Dogs love the great taste of CESAR Wet Dog Food. CESAR SIMPLY CRAFTED Complements Tubs were designed to give dogs a simple and tasty meal complement. Add our real chicken and wholesome, quality-ingredient recipes to any complete and balanced meal as a healthy topper. SIMPLY CRAFTED is designed with no artificial colors, flavors, fillers, or preservatives, and is always served in convenient tubs with no-fuss, peel-away freshness seals, making meal-time easy. The CESAR Brand is always looking to unlock more shared moments of joy between you and your furry friend.
- No artificial colors, flavors, fillers, or preservatives—just simple wholesome ingredients your dog will love
- Our recipe’s first ingredient is chicken—a favorite among furry best friends
- Made with 5 ingredients or less for a wholesome addition to any meal with more flavor and less filler
- Containschicken, carrots, and green beans
- Serve as a healthy topper to any complete and balanced meal—and make their day