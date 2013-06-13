Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Cesar® Softies Medley Trio Bite-Sized Dog Treats
180 ctUPC: 0002310012203
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Cesar Softies treats for dogs are deliciously soft and bite sized. With a savory aroma and tantalizing, mouthwatering taste, these whimsical, meaty dog treats are sure to satisfy and perfect for use as training treats. Cesar low calorie dog treats contain only 7 calories each, to make everyday treating extraordinary.
- These treats for dogs contain only 7 calories to help dogs of all sizes, especially small breed dogs, stay healthy
- Cesar Softies are bite-size gourmet dog treats ideal for all dog sizes
- Contains one (1) 16 ounce 180-count pouch of CESAR SOFTIES Dog Treats Medley Trio
- Cesar Softies Treats for Dogs are an excellent dog present or stocking stuffer, and feature three mouthwatering flavors, including porterhouse steak flavor, grilled chicken flavor, and applewood smoked bacon flavor
- Cesar Softies Baked Dog Treats are great holiday snacks for dogs and have a soft texture for easy chewing