Chalk Hill Chardonnay White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0001623600002
Located in AISLE 3

Bright, balanced and rich. Flavors of lemon custard, citrus and vanilla bean.

servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

