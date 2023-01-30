Delightfully fresh and casual, Chalkboard wines put a little sit-back-and-relax into your get-up-and-go. This sinfully rich Malbec has concentrated plum and black currant flavors topped with spicy cinnamon and nutmeg notes. Pair it with a classic rib-eye steak covered in a chimichurri sauce to elevate your experience.

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Grapes produced in Argentina

ABV 13.5%

Perfect addition to a classic rib-eye covered in a chimichurri sauce

Award-winning wine