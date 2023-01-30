Chalkboard Malbec Perspective: front
Chalkboard Malbec Perspective: back
Chalkboard Malbec Perspective: left
Chalkboard Malbec Perspective: right
Chalkboard Malbec Perspective: top
Chalkboard Malbec Perspective: bottom
Chalkboard Malbec

750 mLUPC: 0083972800751
Product Details

Delightfully fresh and casual, Chalkboard wines put a little sit-back-and-relax into your get-up-and-go. This sinfully rich Malbec has concentrated plum and black currant flavors topped with spicy cinnamon and nutmeg notes. Pair it with a classic rib-eye steak covered in a chimichurri sauce to elevate your experience.

  • 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
  • Grapes produced in Argentina
  • ABV 13.5%
  • Perfect addition to a classic rib-eye covered in a chimichurri sauce
  • Award-winning wine