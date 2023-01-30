Hover to Zoom
Chalkboard Pinot Grigio
750 mLUPC: 0083972800752
Located in AISLE 2
Delightfully fresh and casual, Chalkboard wines put a little sit-back-and-relax into your get-up-and-go. This classic, dry Italian Pinot Grigio has a fruity bouquet, with a soft, well-balanced sweetness. Perfect addition to a fresh green salad topped with grilled shrimp and avocado.
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes grown in Friuli Grave D.O.C region
- ABV 12.5%
- Pairs well with a fresh green salad topped with grilled shrimp and avocado
- Award-winning wine