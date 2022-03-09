Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (15 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 90

% Daily value*

Total Fat 11g 14.1% Saturated Fat 4g 20%

Cholesterol 15mg 5%

Sodium 90mg 3.91%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 0g

Vitamin A 67Number of International Units 8%