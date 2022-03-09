Hover to Zoom
Challenge Sea Salted Spreadable Butter with Canola Oil
15 ozUPC: 0004720015259
Product Details
Challenge Spreadable Butter is made with 100% pure, real Challenge Butter blended with canola oil and flavored with sea salt so that it tastes great and spreads silky smooth even when cold. It's Challenge Spreadable Butter with a real difference. Real Challenge. Real Difference.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat4g20%
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin A67Number of International Units8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Pasteurized Cream (from Milk), Canola Oil, Salt, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta-carotene.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.