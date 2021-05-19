Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Chameleon Organic Cold-Brew Churro Coffee Concentrate
32 fl ozUPC: 0005000091873
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 11
Product Details
Churr-O-M-G! Join a fiesta of cold-brew concentrate flavor with notes of cinnamon and vanilla inspired by your favorite deep-fried doughy treat.
Makes up to 8 servings of cold-brew.*
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
5.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium55mg2%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium440mg10%
Vitamin D0International Unit0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Cold Brew Concentrate ( Water , Organic Coffee Concentrate ) , Organic Natural Flavor , Organic Cinnamon , Baking Soda .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More