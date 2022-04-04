Chandon California Rosé is refreshingly fruity. Created using the same three noble grape varieties used in Champagne, it’s a love story between delicate, crisp Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, picked at greater ripeness for intense fruit flavor and gorgeous pink hue.

Food Pairings: Chandon Rosé is very fond of salmon and tuna sushi, and also goes well with beef, duck and lamb.

Aroma: Fresh red cherry, strawberry, raspberry and watermelon.

Taste: Chandon California Rosé is refreshingly fruity. It’s round and creamy, with notes of raspberry and a dry finish.