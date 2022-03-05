Made from strong Japanese steel the construction and design of the Induction 21 Steel cookware line guarantee superior quality. The ceramic coating is PFOA and PTFE Free making it an ecofriendly and healthy nonstick pan. No toxic fumes are released during heating. The fry pans main body has copper melted into the steel which effortlessly conducts heat quickly and evenly. Titanium is also added for strength and durability to endure everyday cooking. To ensure healthy cooking the steel is nickel free to prevent allergic reactions to nickel. The dripless pouring rim reduces spillage along the side of the body. This ceramic coated Fry Pan is the perfect choice for frying eggs searing fish fillets browning chicken breasts and sauteing vegetables. It features a wide flat bottom sloped sides and a cool to the touch long ergonomic handle. This is the best steel for magnetic induction and perfect for all cooktops. Oven safe up to 500 DegreeF. Hand wash only.

