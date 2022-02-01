The most discriminating understand that a wine glass should be invisible. A wine glass should not compete. Ravenscroft Invisible wine glasses enhance pleasure by not distracting. They are practically invisible and weightless… Like air. The perfect wine glass precisely controls bouquet and palate attack and then disappears. Tactile and sensual a Ravenscroft Invisible is the greatest wine glass ever created. Lead-free and whisper light in precisely tuned shapes Ravenscroft Invisible glasses are the perfect wine glass for the sensualist within all of us. The Invisibles Collection Chardonnay glass is designed with a wide mouth to diffuse alcohol and oak driven aromas. Chardonnay begs for a smaller bowl than the classic red wines of the world. High alcohol oak driven and lower acid wines like Chardonnay require a glass like the Invisibles Collection Chardonnay glass which is designed to soften these attributes and accent the velvet soft mouth feel and dense fruit of this noble grape. The tall chimney directs wine away from the sides of your tongue to buffer bitter and sour flavors. The pulled stem and delicate whisper light weight provide a seamless hand and mouth-feel while the long stem isolates contents from hand warmth keeping your favorite Chardonnay cool! The perfect addition to the most elegant wine experience. Hand-made and like all Ravenscroft lead-free. Height 9 in. Capacity 14 oz. Recommended for: Albarino Arneis Chardonnay Chenin Blanc Graves Pinot Blanc Pinot Grigio Pinot Blanc Semillon Soave and Viognier