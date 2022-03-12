Charming 3 Piece Tray with Handle

Add some charm into your kitchen with these beautifully crafted trays. There are three stunning oval shaped trays with handles to carry them comfortably. These trays have superb urban prints on them which give these trays a modern feel. These trays will come handy to serve snacks, tea, coffee, or desserts, muffins, and cakes can also be served in these awesome trays. These trays will give a glimpse of charm to your kitchen. These trays are decorative as well as functional. They will come handy every day in your kitchen. These trays are made from finest quality material and will serve you well for many years to come. They are very user friendly and easy to maintain and all you need to do is wash them. These trays are something you must have in your kitchen, you can even suggest these trays to your friends or family members. Product Dimensions: 19"L X 19"W X 4"H, Weight: 10.86 lbs

Ideal for any KitchenModern and sophisticatedDurable and sturdyMaterial: MetalColor: Multi