Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008855309349
Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon red wine has medium tannins and a hint of oak for depth and character. With a deep ruby-purple color and vivid notes of mocha, roasted vanilla and baking spices, this California wine delights the palate with layers of blackberry and ripe cherry aromas and a juicy, lingering finish. This Cabernet Sauvignon is a great choice for a wine and cheese pairing. For another delicious wine and food pairing, try a glass of Cabernet alongside red meats like steak and lamb. Chateau Souverain makes high-quality, approachable wines, continually fine-tuning its processes to make every wine better than the last.
- One 750 mL bottle of Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
- Medium bodied red wine with balanced acidity and a juicy, lingering finish
- Bold Cabernet wine with bright aromas of roasted vanilla, baking spices and a hint of mocha
- Layers of blackberry and ripe cherry contribute to a rich Cabernet Sauvignon wine
- Smooth, highly versatile wine to drink on its own or alongside flavorful cheeses and red meats
- Awarded 89 Points from The Tasting Panel, May 2018
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable
- This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass