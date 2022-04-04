Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine Perspective: front
Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

750 mL
Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon red wine has medium tannins and a hint of oak for depth and character. With a deep ruby-purple color and vivid notes of mocha, roasted vanilla and baking spices, this California wine delights the palate with layers of blackberry and ripe cherry aromas and a juicy, lingering finish. This Cabernet Sauvignon is a great choice for a wine and cheese pairing. For another delicious wine and food pairing, try a glass of Cabernet alongside red meats like steak and lamb. Chateau Souverain makes high-quality, approachable wines, continually fine-tuning its processes to make every wine better than the last.

  • One 750 mL bottle of Chateau Souverain Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
  • Medium bodied red wine with balanced acidity and a juicy, lingering finish
  • Bold Cabernet wine with bright aromas of roasted vanilla, baking spices and a hint of mocha
  • Layers of blackberry and ripe cherry contribute to a rich Cabernet Sauvignon wine
  • Smooth, highly versatile wine to drink on its own or alongside flavorful cheeses and red meats
  • Awarded 89 Points from The Tasting Panel, May 2018
  • Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable
  • This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass