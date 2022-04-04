Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Chateau Souverain Chardonnay White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008855381220
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 3
Product Details
Chateau Souverain Chardonnay has inviting aromas of roasted pears, lemon, and subtle baking spices with elegant layers of pineapple and creme brulee. This full bodied Chardonnay wine offers a plush texture and balanced acidity with a long, flavorful finish. Highly versatile, this California wine is great on its own or paired with any meal. Serve Chateau Souverain Chardonnay chilled.
- One 750 mL bottle of Chateau Souverain Chardonnay White Wine
- Full bodied, lightly oaked Chardonnay with a long, flavorful finish
- Elegant Chardonnay wine with creamy notes of pear, tropical fruit and caramel
- Elegant layers of pineapple and creme brulee
- Highly versatile California Chardonnay to enjoy on its own or with any meal
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable
- This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass