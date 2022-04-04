Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Chateau Souverain Merlot Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008855309446
Purchase Options
Product Details
Chateau Souverain Merlot is a full bodied, smooth wine with a lingering finish. It opens with dark red fruit aromas reminiscent of black cherry, plum, and fresh blueberries complemented by hints of brown spice and baking chocolate. This Merlot finishes with soft acidity and a fruit-driven balance that gives the California wine a polished sense of elegance. Highly versatile wine, it's great its own or with any meal.
- One 750 mL bottle of Chateau Souverain Merlot Red Wine
- Full bodied, smooth Merlot with a great finish
- Fruit-driven Merlot wine with jammy notes of blackberry, blueberry and raspberry
- Red wine with hints of brown spice and baking chocolate
- Enjoy this versatile wine on its own or with any meal
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable
- This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass