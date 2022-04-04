Chateau Souverain Merlot is a full bodied, smooth wine with a lingering finish. It opens with dark red fruit aromas reminiscent of black cherry, plum, and fresh blueberries complemented by hints of brown spice and baking chocolate. This Merlot finishes with soft acidity and a fruit-driven balance that gives the California wine a polished sense of elegance. Highly versatile wine, it's great its own or with any meal.

One 750 mL bottle of Chateau Souverain Merlot Red Wine

Full bodied, smooth Merlot with a great finish

Fruit-driven Merlot wine with jammy notes of blackberry, blueberry and raspberry

Red wine with hints of brown spice and baking chocolate

Enjoy this versatile wine on its own or with any meal

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable

This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass