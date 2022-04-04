Chateau Souverain Sauvignon Blanc has vibrant aromas of pink grapefruit, guava and lime zest with layers of ripe melon, orange blossom and honeysuckle. Dry, crisp and refreshing, this Sauvignon Blanc wine offers mouthwatering acidity balanced by a richly textured finish. Highly versatile, this California white wine is great on its own or paired with any meal. Serve Chateau Souverain Sauvignon Blanc chilled.

One 750 mL bottle of Chateau Souverain Sauvignon Blanc White Wine

Crisp and refreshing dry white wine with mouthwatering acidity with a richly textured finish

White wine with aromas of melon, orange blossom and pink grapefruit

Highly versatile Sauvignon Blanc wine to enjoy on its own or with any meal

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable

This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass