California Chardonnay built on a family's dream to create a world-class winery in the heart of California, Chateau St. Jean was conceived as a fine wine estate with European style. We invite you to enjoy this rich Chardonnay showcasing notes of lemon, pear, and apple with hints of vanilla and brown spices on the finish.- Wine maker Margo Van Staaveren. 13.8% alc by vol. 27.6 Vinted and bottled by Chateau St. Jean, Sonoma, California.