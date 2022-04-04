Take the chateau with you wherever you go with Chateau Ste. Michelle Cabernet Sauvignon. Blended Cabernet grapes and other reds from vineyards throughout Washington’s Columbia Valley make this a red wine with complexity and structure. Columbia Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is an inviting red wine that's rich, silky and supple. Flavors of red cherry, jam and strawberry bring a fruit character to this bottle of wine that is finished off with a hint of baking spice and silky tannins for a pleasant sipping experience. Made in Washington state’s renowned Columbia Valley with grapes from multiple vineyard lots, this medium-full bodied, dry red wine is recognized for New World fruit intensity in an Old World style. During winemaking, ripe grapes are destemmed and inoculated with various strains of yeast to maximize complexity, then aged 14 months in oak to achieve a taste with medium oak impact. Enjoy a glass of red wine Cabernet on its own, or elevate a weeknight dinner with this flavorful bottle of wine. Cabernet Sauvignon red wine pairs well with beef and pasta dishes. Wine bottles are 750 ml and have a 13.5% ABV.