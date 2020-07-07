Take the chateau with you wherever you go with Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay. Blended chardonnay grapes from vineyards throughout Washington’s Columbia Valley make this a complex white wine with a fresh and bright taste. Columbia Valley Chardonnay is a pleasurable, food-friendly chardonnay wine. This medium-bodied, slightly sweet, dry white wine is crafted in a fresh, soft style that reflects the style of Washington vineyards. Bright flavors of apple, pear and sweet citrus bring a fruit character to this bottle of wine that is balanced with subtle spice and oak nuances. Add a touch of elegance to weeknight dinner with a glass of white wine, or elevate a relaxing picnic with this bright and crisp bottle of wine. These bottles are easy to take with you for any occasion. White wine chardonnay is best served chilled and is the perfect pairing for a fresh seafood or roast chicken lunch or dinner. Wine bottles are 750 ml and have a 14% ABV.