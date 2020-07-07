Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Chardonnay White Wine Perspective: front
Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Chardonnay White Wine
Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Chardonnay White Wine
Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Chardonnay White Wine
Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Chardonnay White Wine
Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Chardonnay White Wine
Chateau Ste. Michelle Columbia Valley Chardonnay White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008858660384
Product Details

Take the chateau with you wherever you go with Chateau Ste. Michelle Chardonnay. Blended chardonnay grapes from vineyards throughout Washington’s Columbia Valley make this a complex white wine with a fresh and bright taste. Columbia Valley Chardonnay is a pleasurable, food-friendly chardonnay wine. This medium-bodied, slightly sweet, dry white wine is crafted in a fresh, soft style that reflects the style of Washington vineyards. Bright flavors of apple, pear and sweet citrus bring a fruit character to this bottle of wine that is balanced with subtle spice and oak nuances. Add a touch of elegance to weeknight dinner with a glass of white wine, or elevate a relaxing picnic with this bright and crisp bottle of wine. These bottles are easy to take with you for any occasion. White wine chardonnay is best served chilled and is the perfect pairing for a fresh seafood or roast chicken lunch or dinner. Wine bottles are 750 ml and have a 14% ABV.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories123.48
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium7.35mg
Total Carbohydrate3.18g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1.41g
Protein0.1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% , from : Chardonnay Grapes

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
